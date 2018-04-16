Queen appoints Prince Harry as Commonwealth youth ambassador
In a statement, Buckingham Palace said more than 60% of the Commonwealth’s 2.4 billion people were under the age of 30.
LONDON – Queen Elizabeth has appointed Prince Harry as a youth ambassador for the Commonwealth, a role that will see him encouraging young people to use the network of mostly former British colonies to address their challenges.
The announcement of Harry’s new job coincides with the start of a summit of the Commonwealth Heads of Government in London this week, which will seek to boost the network at a time when Britain is negotiating its departure from the European Union.
In a statement, Buckingham Palace said more than 60% of the Commonwealth’s 2.4 billion people were under the age of 30.
“Prince Harry will work to create links between young people and youth leaders of the Commonwealth and to encourage them to use Commonwealth platforms to address the social, economic, and environmental challenges of their generation,” it said.
Harry, who is 33 and fifth-in-line to the throne, has stepped up his public duties and is at the forefront of a rebranding of the monarchy as modern and relevant. He will marry American actress Meghan Markle on 19 May.
The Queen is the head of the Commonwealth, but questions have been raised over whether her son, Prince Charles, should succeed her.
“The Queen clearly is personally very committed to the Commonwealth but after her, maybe it’s a time to say ‘well actually the Commonwealth should decide who its own president is on a rotational basis’,” Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the opposition Labour Party, told the BBC on Sunday.
Foreign minister Boris Johnson said it was “a matter for the 53 to decide”.
Popular in World
-
More than 9,000 dead: The Yemeni civil war in numbers
-
SA-based drug lord arrested in Rome
-
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle ask wedding guests to donate
-
Even as birth rates decline overpopulation remains a global challenge
-
Quite a bit of coin: World's richest people in 2018
-
Female leaders across the globe
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.