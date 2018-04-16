Qalinge winner keeps Buccaneers in title contention
Thabo Qalinge’s 80th minute strike gave Orlando Pirates a 2-1 victory over AmaZulu at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday afternoon, to keep their hopes of an Absa Premier League title alive.
JOHANNESBURG - Thabo Qalinge’s 80th minute strike gave Orlando Pirates a come from behind 2-1 victory over AmaZulu at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday, to keep their hopes of an Absa Premier League title alive.
Playing at home, Usuthu came out the blocks fast to take an early lead in the 11th minute when evergreen striker Mabhuti Khenyeza tapped in at the far post following a swift counter-attacking move down the right-hand side.
AmaZulu were in dominant form as they hit Pirates with a sustained wave of attacks, but just couldn’t add to Khenyeza’s opening goal. The Buccaneers made them rue their missed opportunities when midfielder Musa Nyatama rose higher than the Usuthu defense to head past goalkeeper Siyabonga Mbatha, from a Qalinge free-kick, to level matters in the 33rd minute.
Qalinge put the game to bed when he drove a powerful strike past Mbatha through a counter-attack involving Luvuyo Memela and Justin Shonga.
The three points mean that Pirates move to 49 points from 27 games, just three points off leaders Sundowns at the top of the table, while the defeat for Amazulu sees them remain 11th on the table on 32 points.
Other results from the Absa Premiership weekend:
Chippa United 1-1 Ajax Cape Town
Baroka FC 0-2 Maritzburg United
Chiefs 1-0 Platinum Stars
Cape Town City 0-0 SuperSport United
Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 Wits
Free State Stars 1-1 Bloemfontein Celtic
Popular in Sport
-
Twittersphere reacts to Caster Semenya's gold win
-
UK columnist angers South Africans with Semenya gender comments
-
Djokovic or Federer - who's the daddy?
-
Simbine, Bruintjies claim gold & silver in men’s 100m final
-
Caster Semenya breaks Commonwealth Games 1,500m record to win gold
-
Red Bull failing to get the max out of Verstappen, says Hamilton
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.