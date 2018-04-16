Popular Topics
Qalinge winner keeps Buccaneers in title contention

Thabo Qalinge’s 80th minute strike gave Orlando Pirates a 2-1 victory over AmaZulu at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday afternoon, to keep their hopes of an Absa Premier League title alive.

Orlando Pirates players celebrate a goal. Picture: @orlandopirates/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Thabo Qalinge’s 80th minute strike gave Orlando Pirates a come from behind 2-1 victory over AmaZulu at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday, to keep their hopes of an Absa Premier League title alive.

Playing at home, Usuthu came out the blocks fast to take an early lead in the 11th minute when evergreen striker Mabhuti Khenyeza tapped in at the far post following a swift counter-attacking move down the right-hand side.

AmaZulu were in dominant form as they hit Pirates with a sustained wave of attacks, but just couldn’t add to Khenyeza’s opening goal. The Buccaneers made them rue their missed opportunities when midfielder Musa Nyatama rose higher than the Usuthu defense to head past goalkeeper Siyabonga Mbatha, from a Qalinge free-kick, to level matters in the 33rd minute.

Qalinge put the game to bed when he drove a powerful strike past Mbatha through a counter-attack involving Luvuyo Memela and Justin Shonga.

The three points mean that Pirates move to 49 points from 27 games, just three points off leaders Sundowns at the top of the table, while the defeat for Amazulu sees them remain 11th on the table on 32 points.

Other results from the Absa Premiership weekend:

Chippa United 1-1 Ajax Cape Town
Baroka FC 0-2 Maritzburg United
Chiefs 1-0 Platinum Stars
Cape Town City 0-0 SuperSport United
Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 Wits
Free State Stars 1-1 Bloemfontein Celtic

