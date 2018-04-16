PSL charge Chiefs over fan disturbance

The Premier Soccer League has charged Kaizer Chiefs FC with misconduct and bringing the League into disrepute.

This comes after Kaizer Chiefs supporters threw objects onto the pitch during their Absa Premiership fixture against Chippa United on 7 April at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Kaizer Chiefs will appear before the Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee on 18 April.