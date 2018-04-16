Police offer reward for information on three JHB escapees

Lindelani Nyathi, Bukelani Nyathi and Qiniso Dladla were sentenced on Thursday along with another accomplice for murdering a family in Lawley in August 2016.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police say they will offer a reward for information that leads to the arrests of three killers who escaped from the High Court in Johannesburg last week.

Eyewitness News revealed earlier on Monday that the three convicted murderers who had just been sentenced to life behind bars on Thursday managed to escape before being transported to prison.

Lindelani Nyathi, Bukelani Nyathi and Qiniso Dladla were found guilty of murdering a family in Lawley, south of Johannesburg, in August 2016.

Three of the four men who were sentenced to life behind bars escaped while they were being lead into the truck transporting prisoners between the High Court and the Johannesburg Prison.

Police say they didn't release details of the escape last week as a high level investigation is underway to track them down.

They were found guilty of murdering a family in Lawley two years ago in what's been described as a brutal drug related crime.

The police's Lungelo Dlamini says there will be a reward for information leading to their arrests.

“at this stage we don’t know where they are but we’re appealing to anyone who might have information to come forward. All information will be rewarded.”

Their accomplice who didn't manage to escape has been questioned and remains in custody.

Police have been unable to release details of how they managed to escape but Eyewitness News understands that the men, who were in shackles, had some kind of weapon in their possession and attacked the officials responsible for transporting them to the prison also known as Sun City.

Dlamini said: “All circumstances relating to the escape of these prisoners are under investigation. They were sentenced to four life terms each.”

Police have also released the mug shots of murderers who are still on the run and have been described as dangerous.