PE father who threw baby off roof now only faces child abuse charges
The father who threw his child off the roof of a shack will no longer face a charge of attempted murder.
CAPE TOWN - The father who threw his child off the roof of a shack will no longer face a charge of attempted murder.
The 38-year-old has been remanded in custody after appearing in the New Brighton Magistrates Court in Port Elizabeth on Monday morning.
The case has been postponed to 23 April.
NPA spokesperson Tsepo Ndwalaza says the father will now only face child abuse charges.
“The prosecution has changed the charge from attempted murder to child abuse. The reason for that was the docket didn’t contain enough information to prove Dolus Eventualis.”
The man was arrested after flinging his child from the roof of a shack during a municipal eviction at an informal settlement last week.
Published photographs show him dangling the little girl by her leg and then hurling her from the roof.
The toddler was caught by a metro police officer on the ground.
Timeline
