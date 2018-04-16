Online registration for grade 1 and grade 8 in Gauteng now open
The online portal saw problems in 2016 but the process was a lot smoother last year.
JOHANNESBURG – The 2019 online registration system for grade one and eight pupils is now live and the Gauteng Education Department expects half a million applications.
This year, the provincial Education Department has roped in the Home Affairs Department and it experts to strengthen the technology.
MEC Panyaza Lesufi says: “Everyone who doesn’t know how to use it, they can visit any community library and that library is going to have admission personnel who will assist them on how to enrol. So if you can’t afford data, you can go there.”
Applications will close at the end of May.
How to register your child for grade 1 and grade 8 in Gauteng.
Timeline
