Numsa demands shut down of Ekurhuleni mine after blast

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) is demanding a total shut down of the Fortune Steel Mine in Ekurhuleni after seven mine workers were injured in an explosion.

One of the injured miners is in a critical condition in hospital following Saturday’s blast.

Management at the Indian-based company allegedly refused to call the ambulance and transported the injured to hospital with their private vehicles.

International mining companies are often accused of abusing the rights of mine workers and not following proper South African practices.

Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says that workers were forced to go back underground after the explosion without any safety inspections.

“Numsa condemns the management at Fortune Steel for their cruelty and their ruthlessness. We also demand tough penalties to be handed down against the management of the firm for this latest incident and other incidences as well.

“Numsa is also calling on the Indian embassy to intervene on this issue.”