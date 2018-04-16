North West EFF approaches court over speaker's open ballot decision
The EFF says it wants to ensure that members of the African National Congress who vote in support of the no confidence motion in Premier Supra Mahumapelo are not penalised.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it's awaiting a reply from its lawyers after giving instructions to challenge the decision by Speaker Suzan Dantjie not to hold a vote on a motion of no confidence in Premier Supra Mahumapelo through a secret ballot.
The legislature will hold the vote against Mahumapelo on Tuesday.
The party's Betty Diale says it wants to ensure that members of the African National Congress who vote in support of the motion are not penalised.
“We have a responsibility to protect our potential voters, you may be aware that the ANC has been holding several meeting with their MPL, pushing them not to vote in favour of the motion.”
Popular in Local
-
How to register your child for Grade 1 and 8 in Gauteng
-
Sydney Mufamadi: Zuma has nothing of value to add to the ANC
-
Stompie's mother visits Madikizela-Mandela's home
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.