Go

North West EFF approaches court over speaker's open ballot decision

The EFF says it wants to ensure that members of the African National Congress who vote in support of the no confidence motion in Premier Supra Mahumapelo are not penalised.

FILE: Premier of the North West province, Supra Mahumapelo. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: Premier of the North West province, Supra Mahumapelo. Picture: GCIS.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it's awaiting a reply from its lawyers after giving instructions to challenge the decision by Speaker Suzan Dantjie not to hold a vote on a motion of no confidence in Premier Supra Mahumapelo through a secret ballot.

The legislature will hold the vote against Mahumapelo on Tuesday.

The party's Betty Diale says it wants to ensure that members of the African National Congress who vote in support of the motion are not penalised.

“We have a responsibility to protect our potential voters, you may be aware that the ANC has been holding several meeting with their MPL, pushing them not to vote in favour of the motion.”

Timeline

