NICD: 4 more listeriosis deaths confirmed
There have now been 193 confirmed deaths, out of 691 confirmed cases. There are still 320 cases being tested.
CAPE TOWN - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has confirmed four more listeriosis deaths over the past two weeks.
There have now been 193 confirmed deaths, out of 691 confirmed cases.
There are still 320 cases being tested.
The source of the outbreak has been identified as ready-to-eat processed meat products manufactured at Enterprise Foods' Polokwane production facility.
A product recall was announced on 4 March.
Gauteng has the highest number of listeriosis cases at 592, which is up from 576 two weeks ago.
The province is followed by the Western Cape's 125, with four new confirmed cases this month.
The NICD’s Juno Thomas said: “The others reported were retrospective before the recall.”
She says more cases could be detected as the incubation period for listeriosis can be up to 70 days.
