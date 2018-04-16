Nationwide bus strike to take place on Wednesday

Unions have given notice of a strike to the South African Road Passengers Bargaining Council following a deadlock in wage negotiations.

CAPE TOWN - A nationwide bus strike, affecting all passenger bus operators, will be taking place on Wednesday.

Golden Arrow bus services will be suspended from 18 April across the country.

Valid weekly and monthly clip cards will be extended to commuters when the service resumes.

Mayoral Committee Member Brett Herron says MyCiti bus services are also affected and will be suspended.

“We regret the inconvenience that this will cause all our commuters and we understand that will add extra pressure to the road network. The MyCity system is currently carrying about 72,000 passengers daily. The strike will continue indefinitely until the wage negotiations are concluded.”