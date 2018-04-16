Nationwide bus strike to take place on Wednesday
Unions have given notice of a strike to the South African Road Passengers Bargaining Council following a deadlock in wage negotiations.
CAPE TOWN - A nationwide bus strike, affecting all passenger bus operators, will be taking place on Wednesday.
Unions have given notice of a strike to the South African Road Passengers Bargaining Council following a deadlock in wage negotiations.
Golden Arrow bus services will be suspended from 18 April across the country.
Valid weekly and monthly clip cards will be extended to commuters when the service resumes.
Mayoral Committee Member Brett Herron says MyCiti bus services are also affected and will be suspended.
“We regret the inconvenience that this will cause all our commuters and we understand that will add extra pressure to the road network. The MyCity system is currently carrying about 72,000 passengers daily. The strike will continue indefinitely until the wage negotiations are concluded.”
Popular in Local
-
How to register your child for Grade 1 and 8 in Gauteng
-
Stompie's mother visits Madikizela-Mandela's home
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
Sydney Mufamadi: Zuma has nothing of value to add to the ANC
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.