National bus strike looms this week

CAPE TOWN - A national bus driver strike is looming.

Workers in the sector could hang up their keys from later this week after wage talks deadlocked.

An agreement had to be concluded by midnight on Sunday to avoid the industrial action.

Golden Arrow Bus Services says it will only know by Monday if a strike will be called for later this week.

Annual national wage negotiations commenced in January.

After three rounds of talks, negotiators deadlocked last month.

Union and employers were then sent away and told to reassess their positions.

Golden Arrow's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer says because this cooling off period only ended on Sunday, a strike certificate may only be issued from Monday.

This means the earliest date a strike will called is on Wednesday, following a 48-hour notice period.

