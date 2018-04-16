Mufamadi questions motive behind 'Winnie' documentary
Former safety and security minister Sydney Mufamadi has denied allegations made in the film.
JOHANNESBURG - Former safety and security minister Sydney Mufamadi has questioned the motive behind a documentary on the life of the late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, urging South Africans to ask themselves why only the operators of “StratCom” were interviewed in the film.
Mufamadi held a briefing in Parktown on Monday morning.
He has denied allegations made in the film.
The documentary alleges that Mufamadi told former police commissioner George Fivaz to reopen the investigation into Madikizela-Mandel a so she can be tried for the Stompie Seipei's murder.
Seipei was killed at the age of 14, after being accused of being a police informer. His body was found near the struggle stalwart's Soweto home in 1989.
Mufamadi accuses the producer of the documentary of never giving him an opportunity to respond.
“I’ve absolutely no right to censor a documentary. I know that even though I was denied the right or I was presumed deaf because there’s a lot of misinformation in the public domain. There are other ways by which I’ll be able to communicate.”
Mufamadi says some of the claims made in the film are wrong.
He says out of respect for Madikizela-Mandela, he didn't want to respond to the claims during the national mourning period.
#SydneyMufamadi says since the documentary has been aired on TV in recent days, he has been receiving calls from people across the world, wanting to know if he really did want #WinnieMandela prosecuted for murder. MR— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 16, 2018
#SydneyMufamadi “you were listening to STRATCOM operators in that #WinnieDocumentary and you are given the impression that they cared about black lives?” MR— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 16, 2018
#SydneyMufamadi “there were statements that were put putt just to create chaos within the ANC. They wanted us to fight amongst ourselves”. MR— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 16, 2018
#SydneyMufamadi “why did they think it was enough just to get STRATCOM operators to tell the story of our struggle, and of comrade Winnie?” MR— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 16, 2018
Popular in Local
-
How to register your child for Grade 1 and 8 in Gauteng
-
Stompie's mother visits Madikizela-Mandela's home
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
Sydney Mufamadi: Zuma has nothing of value to add to the ANC
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
'My Life': Chris Hani's short autobiography in his own words
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.