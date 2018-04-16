Mufamadi questions motive behind 'Winnie' documentary

Former safety and security minister Sydney Mufamadi has denied allegations made in the film.

JOHANNESBURG - Former safety and security minister Sydney Mufamadi has questioned the motive behind a documentary on the life of the late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, urging South Africans to ask themselves why only the operators of “StratCom” were interviewed in the film.

Mufamadi held a briefing in Parktown on Monday morning.

He has denied allegations made in the film.

The documentary alleges that Mufamadi told former police commissioner George Fivaz to reopen the investigation into Madikizela-Mandel a so she can be tried for the Stompie Seipei's murder.

Seipei was killed at the age of 14, after being accused of being a police informer. His body was found near the struggle stalwart's Soweto home in 1989.

Mufamadi accuses the producer of the documentary of never giving him an opportunity to respond.

“I’ve absolutely no right to censor a documentary. I know that even though I was denied the right or I was presumed deaf because there’s a lot of misinformation in the public domain. There are other ways by which I’ll be able to communicate.”

Mufamadi says some of the claims made in the film are wrong.

He says out of respect for Madikizela-Mandela, he didn't want to respond to the claims during the national mourning period.

#SydneyMufamadi says since the documentary has been aired on TV in recent days, he has been receiving calls from people across the world, wanting to know if he really did want #WinnieMandela prosecuted for murder. MR — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 16, 2018

#SydneyMufamadi “you were listening to STRATCOM operators in that #WinnieDocumentary and you are given the impression that they cared about black lives?” MR — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 16, 2018

#SydneyMufamadi “there were statements that were put putt just to create chaos within the ANC. They wanted us to fight amongst ourselves”. MR — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 16, 2018