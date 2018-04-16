Mufamadi questions motive behind 'Winnie' documentary

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

Mufamadi questions motive behind 'Winnie' documentary

Former safety and security minister Sydney Mufamadi has denied allegations made in the film.

A screengrab shows the documentary 'Winnie', based on Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
A screengrab shows the documentary 'Winnie', based on Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former safety and security minister Sydney Mufamadi has questioned the motive behind a documentary on the life of the late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, urging South Africans to ask themselves why only the operators of “StratCom” were interviewed in the film.

Mufamadi held a briefing in Parktown on Monday morning.

He has denied allegations made in the film.

The documentary alleges that Mufamadi told former police commissioner George Fivaz to reopen the investigation into Madikizela-Mandel a so she can be tried for the Stompie Seipei's murder.

Seipei was killed at the age of 14, after being accused of being a police informer. His body was found near the struggle stalwart's Soweto home in 1989.

Mufamadi accuses the producer of the documentary of never giving him an opportunity to respond.

“I’ve absolutely no right to censor a documentary. I know that even though I was denied the right or I was presumed deaf because there’s a lot of misinformation in the public domain. There are other ways by which I’ll be able to communicate.”

Mufamadi says some of the claims made in the film are wrong.

He says out of respect for Madikizela-Mandela, he didn't want to respond to the claims during the national mourning period.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA