Mufamadi denies wanting Madikizela-Mandela tried for Seipei murder

JOHANNESBURG - Former Safety and Security Minister Sydney Mufamadi says that he was never asked to respond to damning allegation made against him in a recently aired documentary about the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Mufamadi is this morning responding to claims that he tried to implicate the struggle icon in the murder of child activist Stompie Seipei.

Seipei was killed at the age of 14 after being accused of being a police informer.

His body was found near the Madikizela-Mandela's Soweto home in 1989.

Mufamadi has rubbished allegations that he wanted Madikizela-Mandela to go on trial for Seipei’s murder.

#SydneyMufumadi says he was not given the opportunity to give his side of the story when the “Winnie” documentary about the late #WinnieMandela Was shot and released. MR — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 16, 2018

#SydneyMufumadi says he was waiting for the mourning period if #WinnieMandela to end before he could call this press conference. MR — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 16, 2018

#SydneyMufamadi says since the documentary has been aired on TV in recent days, he has been receiving calls from people across the world, wanting to know if he really did want #WinnieMandela prosecuted for murder. MR — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 16, 2018

Mufamadi says that it is disappointing that he wasn't called by the producers of the Winnie documentary and asked to respond to these claims.

The documentary alleges that Mufamadi told former Police Commissioner George Fivaz to reopen the investigation into Madikizela-Mandela so she can be tried for the Seipei's murder.

Fivas clarified earlier this month that there was no evidence connecting Madikizela-Mandela to Seipei's murder.