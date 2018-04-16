Popular Topics
Mufamadi denies wanting Madikizela-Mandela tried for Seipei murder

Mufamadi is this morning responding to claims that he tried to implicate the struggle icon in the murder of child activist Stompie Seipei.

Former Safety and Security Minister Sydney Mufamadi. Picture: Masego Rahlaga/EWN
Former Safety and Security Minister Sydney Mufamadi. Picture: Masego Rahlaga/EWN
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Safety and Security Minister Sydney Mufamadi says that he was never asked to respond to damning allegation made against him in a recently aired documentary about the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Mufamadi is this morning responding to claims that he tried to implicate the struggle icon in the murder of child activist Stompie Seipei.

Seipei was killed at the age of 14 after being accused of being a police informer.

His body was found near the Madikizela-Mandela's Soweto home in 1989.

Mufamadi has rubbished allegations that he wanted Madikizela-Mandela to go on trial for Seipei’s murder.

Mufamadi says that it is disappointing that he wasn't called by the producers of the Winnie documentary and asked to respond to these claims.

The documentary alleges that Mufamadi told former Police Commissioner George Fivaz to reopen the investigation into Madikizela-Mandela so she can be tried for the Seipei's murder.

Fivas clarified earlier this month that there was no evidence connecting Madikizela-Mandela to Seipei's murder.

