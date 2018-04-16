MPs, celebrities call for 'people's vote' on Brexit
At a launch in north London, MPs from both the Conservative Party and Labour joined with hundreds of others to press for what they described as a “people’s vote” on Brexit.
LONDON – MPs, celebrities and business leaders launched a campaign on Sunday to call for a vote on any final Brexit deal, stepping up a campaign to try to stop what they describe as Britain’s damaging departure from the European Union.
At a launch in north London, MPs from both the Conservative Party and Labour joined with hundreds of others to press for what they described as a “people’s vote” on Brexit.
Both Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives and the Labour Party have ruled out a second referendum after Britons voted 52-48% to leave the bloc almost two years ago, and the country is due to leave the EU in March next year.
Actor Patrick Stewart, a supporter of the People’s Vote campaign, said campaigners were not asking for a second referendum, but rather wanted “another chance to consider what the terms of this divorce are going to be”.
“As time has gone by ... the information that we are receiving about the terms and conditions of that separation are quite unlike the terms and conditions that were spoken of so loosely during the 2016 campaign,” he told the BBC.
Some opinion polls have shown a slight shift in favour of remaining in the European Union, but there has yet to be a decisive change in attitudes and many in Britain say they have become increasingly bored by Brexit.
May has repeatedly said she will deliver what she calls the will of the people and on Sunday Foreign Minister Boris Johnson voiced optimism for the kind of deal Britain could win.
“People had a vote, it was a great vote, and they voted with a substantial majority to leave the EU,” he told the BBC.
He went on to directly answer Stewart, who he mistakenly suggested had worked on Star Wars. Stewart had a role in Star Trek: The Next Generation.
“(We) will be able to boldly go again to areas that perhaps we have neglected ... friendly wonderful places where we can renew old friendships, rebuild relationships and develop fantastic new free trade deals.”
Popular in World
-
More than 9,000 dead: The Yemeni civil war in numbers
-
SA-based drug lord arrested in Rome
-
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle ask wedding guests to donate
-
Even as birth rates decline overpopulation remains a global challenge
-
Quite a bit of coin: World's richest people in 2018
-
Female leaders across the globe
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.