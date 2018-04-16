More woes for Supra Mahumapelo
The DA says it will be opening a criminal case against the premier over reports that his son was awarded a bursary to the value of R1.1 million by Denel.
JOHANNESBURG - More allegations of corruption against North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo have emerged, less than 24 hours before a motion of no confidence in him is due to be debated in the North West Legislature.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will be opening a criminal case against the premier over reports that his son was awarded a bursary to the value of R1.1 million by state arms company Denel.
Minister Pravin Gordhan has ordered the entity to conduct an internal investigation into the claims.
The DA's Natasha Mazzone said: “We will lay charges against Mahumapelo and the Denel CEO. We became aware of these allegations from the media.”
Denel has referred inquiries to the Department of Public Enterprises which has not been available for comment.
