Salah targets Champions League over individual glory
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah says helping the team win the Champions League is more important than any individual award he could receive this season.
LONDON- Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah says helping the team win the Champions League is more important than any individual award he could receive this season.
The Egyptian reached the 40-goal mark across all competitions this season in Liverpool’s 3-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth on Saturday and is leading the race for the European Golden Shoe after an impressive campaign.
Liverpool beat Manchester City 5-1 on aggregate this month to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League, where they will face AS Roma, and Salah hopes the run can continue.
“To win the Champions League,” Salah said when asked if he preferred to win the competition or an individual award. “If you had a choice, then of course the Champions League.
“ ...To win the Champions League is huge for everyone. I don’t care about the rest.”
The 25-year-old has scored 30 goals in 32 league appearances for Liverpool in his debut season at the club and is a favourite to win the Professional Footballers’ Association Player of the Year award.
Liverpool play West Bromwich Albion in the league on April 21 before the first leg of their Champions League tie, three days later.
Popular in Sport
-
Twittersphere reacts to Caster Semenya's gold win
-
UK columnist angers South Africans with Semenya gender comments
-
Caster Semenya breaks Commonwealth Games 1,500m record to win gold
-
Simbine, Bruintjies claim gold & silver in men’s 100m final
-
SA players set to shine at IPL
-
SA's Brad Binder crowned new Moto3 champion
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.