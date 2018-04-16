Mixed feelings over renaming of CT airport

The names of struggle heroes Nelson Mandela, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Robert Sobukwe and Albertina Sisulu have all been put forward.

CAPE TOWN - Travellers passing through Cape Town International Airport have mixed feelings over the looming renaming of the port of entry.

The renaming of the airport has received a lot of public attention, since Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema called for the international port of entry to be named after Madikizela-Mandela during her funeral on Saturday.

Some travellers like the idea of the airport being renamed but have varying views on which struggle icon’s name should grace the port of entry.

“I have no problem. They can rename it to whatever they want.”

Another traveller says it’s a good idea, describing Madikizela-Mandela as a “revolutionary”.

Other travellers say the renaming process is meaningless.

“All the name changing doesn’t mean anything. It’s actually a waste of money.”

“I prefer Cape Town International because everyone knows it.”

The Transport and Arts and Culture departments are working with the Airports Company South Africa and the families of the late struggle luminaries in the renaming process.