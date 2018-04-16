Popular Topics
Mass strike expected over proposed amendments to labour laws

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) says workers have to stand together to challenge what they are calling a poverty wage.

Trade unionist Zwelinzima Vavi addressing anti-minimum wage protesters in Cape Town. Picture: @Numsa_Media/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Thousands of workers across the country plan to take to the streets later this month, in a protest against proposed amendments to the country’s labour laws.

This includes the planned introduction of a national minimum wage, which has been postponed from its original 1 May implementation date.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) says workers have to stand together to challenge what they are calling a poverty wage.

The unions say that a proposed R20 an hour wage will further entrench poverty.

They are also opposed to changes to strike laws.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says that the proposed amendments will curtail workers’ rights to protest.

Thousands of union members are expected to take to the streets next Wednesday.

“It will culminate with a mega strike on 25 April which is a protected national general strike under section 77 under the labour law.”

Meanwhile, Parliament’s labour portfolio committee will meet this week to discuss public input on a national minimum wage.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

