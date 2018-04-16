Mass strike expected over proposed amendments to labour laws
The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) says workers have to stand together to challenge what they are calling a poverty wage.
CAPE TOWN - Thousands of workers across the country plan to take to the streets later this month, in a protest against proposed amendments to the country’s labour laws.
This includes the planned introduction of a national minimum wage, which has been postponed from its original 1 May implementation date.
The unions say that a proposed R20 an hour wage will further entrench poverty.
They are also opposed to changes to strike laws.
Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says that the proposed amendments will curtail workers’ rights to protest.
Thousands of union members are expected to take to the streets next Wednesday.
“It will culminate with a mega strike on 25 April which is a protected national general strike under section 77 under the labour law.”
Meanwhile, Parliament’s labour portfolio committee will meet this week to discuss public input on a national minimum wage.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
