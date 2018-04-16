Mariah Carey to face lawsuit from ex-manager
Stella Bulochnikov has filed a summons in a New York court, which revealed she is planning to sue the 48-year-old singer for alleged breach of contract.
LONDON - Mariah Carey is to be subjected to legal action from her former manager Stella Bulochnikov.
The Hero hitmaker parted ways from Bulochnikov in November 2017 and now the businesswoman has filed a summons in a New York court, which revealed she is planning to sue the 48-year-old singer for alleged breach of contract, violation of the US Civil Rights Act, and a violation of the Fair Employment and Housing Act.
According to TMZ, the suit involved a large amount of money which Bulochnikov claims she never received from Carey and she will be seeking damages plus interest and costs.
The Fantasy singer and Bulochnikov issued a joint statement in November to reveal they were no longer working together.
They said: "After working together for almost three years, Mariah Carey and Stella Bulochnikov have determined that it is in their mutual best interest to part ways on day-to-day management.
"During their time working together, they have accomplished great things, including, most recently, Mariah Carey's new music and motion picture projects for this upcoming holiday season. Mariah Carey and Stella Bulochnikov remain partners in a number of business ventures, and will continue to support each other in those endeavours."
Carey - who has six-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon - used to be very close to Bulochnikov and last year she splashed out a staggering $34,000 on a birthday gift for her.
The We Belong Together singer threw a party for her then-manager at Catch LA in West Hollywood last April and surprised her with a Louis Vuitton trunk.
An onlooker said at the time: "She wheeled it out of the back room and carried sparklers. She was followed by waitresses with more sparklers and Champagne."
During the celebrations, a string of Carey's biggest hits were played for the intimate crowd, which included Bulochnikov's dad.
The source added: "Stella was all smiles from beginning to end. Her daughters even gave her a Balenciaga bag."
