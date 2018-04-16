Maimane clarifies election of Natasha Mazzone
At its recent federal congress, the DA's constitution was amended to allow for a second deputy chairperson only after the election for the position of the deputy chairperson.
CAPE TOWN - DA leader Mmusi Maimane has moved to clarify the storm that’s erupted over the election of firebrand MP Natasha Mazzone to the position of second deputy chairperson of the federal council.
Maimane says she was not appointed as has been suggested by a disgruntled party member.
At its recent federal congress, the DA's constitution was amended to allow for a second deputy chairperson only after the election for the position of the deputy chairperson.
Mazzone joins Thomas Walters who was re-elected to the post he's held since 2012.
Speaking in Parliament on Monday, Maimane would not be drawn on a possible legal challenge to Mazzone's election.
He says the party's constitution does not allow for the matter to be appealed.
“The federal executive will meet and debate on this matter and council will apply itself.”
Popular in Politics
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
Sydney Mufamadi: Zuma has nothing of value to add to the ANC
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
'My Life': Chris Hani's short autobiography in his own words
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
-
[WATCH] Joburg ANC's secret ballot court bid fails
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.