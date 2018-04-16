Popular Topics
Maimane clarifies election of Natasha Mazzone

At its recent federal congress, the DA's constitution was amended to allow for a second deputy chairperson only after the election for the position of the deputy chairperson.

FILE: DA shadow minister of public enterprises Natasha Mazzone. Picture: @Natasha9Mazzone /Twitter
33 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - DA leader Mmusi Maimane has moved to clarify the storm that’s erupted over the election of firebrand MP Natasha Mazzone to the position of second deputy chairperson of the federal council.

Maimane says she was not appointed as has been suggested by a disgruntled party member.

At its recent federal congress, the DA's constitution was amended to allow for a second deputy chairperson only after the election for the position of the deputy chairperson.

Mazzone joins Thomas Walters who was re-elected to the post he's held since 2012.

Speaking in Parliament on Monday, Maimane would not be drawn on a possible legal challenge to Mazzone's election.

He says the party's constitution does not allow for the matter to be appealed.

“The federal executive will meet and debate on this matter and council will apply itself.”

