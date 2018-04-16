Mahikeng mother claims she was left to carry dead foetus for months

Nurses at the Montshiwa Stadt Clinic say the woman experienced labour pains but waited for three days before going to the clinic in January.

JOHANNESBURG - The North West Department of Health says it will investigate claims by a Mahikeng mother that was left to carry her dead foetus inside her for months before delivery.

According to the department, nurses at the Montshiwa Stadt Clinic deny failing to detect problems with the pregnancy, adding that the woman experienced labour pains but waited for three days before going to the clinic in January.

Spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane says MEC Magome Masike has ordered an investigation into the complaint.

“We have since said this is a matter that needs to be investigated thoroughly because the nurses are giving us contrary reports and she’s giving something else. The MEC has on Friday instituted an investigation.”

The Health Department is near crisis point due to ongoing industrial action by various unions calling for an end to corruption and the suspension of embattled HOD Thabo Lekalakala.