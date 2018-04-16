Mahikeng mother claims she was left to carry dead foetus for months

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

Mahikeng mother claims she was left to carry dead foetus for months

Nurses at the Montshiwa Stadt Clinic say the woman experienced labour pains but waited for three days before going to the clinic in January.

Picture: freeimages.com
Picture: freeimages.com
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The North West Department of Health says it will investigate claims by a Mahikeng mother that was left to carry her dead foetus inside her for months before delivery.

According to the department, nurses at the Montshiwa Stadt Clinic deny failing to detect problems with the pregnancy, adding that the woman experienced labour pains but waited for three days before going to the clinic in January.

Spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane says MEC Magome Masike has ordered an investigation into the complaint.

“We have since said this is a matter that needs to be investigated thoroughly because the nurses are giving us contrary reports and she’s giving something else. The MEC has on Friday instituted an investigation.”

The Health Department is near crisis point due to ongoing industrial action by various unions calling for an end to corruption and the suspension of embattled HOD Thabo Lekalakala.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA