[LISTEN] Things to know before investing on your own

Radio 702 | Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse shares advice on managing your own investments.

JOHANNESBURG - Taking the option to invest alone takes some serious work.

Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse says that it’s very difficult to find a high yield on your investments in the financial market because the economy has flatlined.

The stock market at the moment is delivering low yields, and the only place you can get a certain return is in the money market space.

“In investing, you want the highest return you can possibly get over the longest period of time because we understand that compound interest is the way you make money.”

