[LISTEN] KPMG aims for cleaner future after 2 partners resign
Radio 702 | KPMG chair Wiseman Nkuhlu says the firm is focusing on making sure that the future work done is not tainted by any scandals after two of its partners resigned over failure to disclose financial interests in connection to VBS Mutual Bank.
JOHANNESBURG - KPMG chairperson Wiseman Nkuhlu says the firm is focusing on making sure that the future work done is not tainted by any scandals.
KPMG South Africa said on Saturday two of its partners have resigned after facing disciplinary charges over failure to disclose financial interests in connection to VBS Mutual Bank, which was placed under curatorship.
Nkuhlu says this information was missed because the firm tends to focus more on bigger audits and this was one of the smaller details that slipped through the cracks.
Both Sipho Malaba, lead auditor responsible for signing off the bank's financials, and Dumi Tshuma tendered their resignations on Friday.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] How to tell children about your cancer diagnosis
-
[LISTEN] Jonas Gwangwa: My family & music keep me going
-
[LISTEN] Things to know before investing on your own
-
[LISTEN] Land expropriation: What SA ‘can learn’ from Zimbabwe
-
[LISTEN] Ramaphosa: Sisulu, Madiba, Hani are ready to open the door for you
-
[LISTEN] Naomi Campbell: #WinnieMandela represents what we all have
-
[LISTEN] #WinnieMandelaFuneral Rename CPT airport after Winnie Mandela - Malema
-
[MUST LISTEN] Zenani Mandela: They robbed my mother of her rightful legacy
-
[LISTEN] Tribute to #WinnieMandela: 'Till we meet again my friend'
-
[LISTEN] 'Markus Jooste did not act alone in Steinhoff crisis'
-
[LISTEN] Why Small Business Institute rejected Pillay’s resignation
-
[LISTEN] What does your ‘twang’ say about your identity?
-
[LISTEN] Thandi Moraka: Maine has misled ANCYL
-
[LISTEN] Why it’s important to get flu jab
-
[LISTEN] How to deal with your bad image on social media
-
[PODCAST] Winnie Madikizela-Mandela: A life of defiance, sacrifice & passion
-
[LISTEN] Pregnancy and discrimination in the workplace
-
[LISTEN] Jonathan Lawack: I’m playing by the rules
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
-
[LISTEN] How to tackle violence against teachers in SA schools
-
[LISTEN] Lindiwe Hani shares memories of her father
-
[LISTEN] Celebrity chef Siba Mtongana opens up about her career
-
[LISTEN] High flyer: Top drone maker opens first SA store
-
[LISTEN] Gordhan: Interim board will recapture Denel
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.