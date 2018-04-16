[LISTEN] KPMG aims for cleaner future after 2 partners resign

Radio 702 | KPMG chair Wiseman Nkuhlu says the firm is focusing on making sure that the future work done is not tainted by any scandals after two of its partners resigned over failure to disclose financial interests in connection to VBS Mutual Bank.

JOHANNESBURG - KPMG chairperson Wiseman Nkuhlu says the firm is focusing on making sure that the future work done is not tainted by any scandals.

KPMG South Africa said on Saturday two of its partners have resigned after facing disciplinary charges over failure to disclose financial interests in connection to VBS Mutual Bank, which was placed under curatorship.

Nkuhlu says this information was missed because the firm tends to focus more on bigger audits and this was one of the smaller details that slipped through the cracks.

Both Sipho Malaba, lead auditor responsible for signing off the bank's financials, and Dumi Tshuma tendered their resignations on Friday.

Listen to the audio above for more.