[LISTEN] Jonas Gwangwa: My family & music keep me going

JOHANNESBURG – Legendary jazz musician Dr Jonas Gwangwa says he started playing music as a hobby.

“I just thought that I would play with an instrument in my spare time. When Hugh [Masekela] got a trumpet, I asked for a trumpet but actually, I wanted a clarinet and used the wrong name.”

Gwangwa says his family, music and fans keep him going.

“What keeps me going, firstly, is my family and my music. That keeps me going and I have a responsibility to my friends and my fans – I have to get on ... ke sa phela (I am still alive).”

