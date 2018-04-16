Leigh Day files case against Gemfields

-
'Time not right to discuss why 11 ANCWL members left in #WinnieMandela's tenure'Politics
British ambassador to OPCW: Inspectors ready for Douma, need Russian protectionWorld
SACP condemns alleged abuse of power by Arthur FraserLocal
CT water consumption increasesLocal
Claims that Karabo Mokoena committed suicide labelled a jokeLocal
Leigh Day files case against GemfieldsBusiness
PE father who threw baby off roof now only faces child abuse chargesLocal
Stoke aim for a win against West Ham to keep Premier League status hopes aliveSport
Paris St Germain thrash AS Monaco to clinch Ligue 1 titleSport
Sharks coach Du Preez laments early tries in defeat to BullsSport
PSL charge Chiefs over fan disturbanceSport
Kompany celebrates City title with emotional speechSport
Scotland marathon runner Hawkins out of hospitalSport
'Black Panther' makes history as first movie to gross R100m in SALifestyle
[LISTEN] How to tell children about your cancer diagnosisLifestyle
[LISTEN] Jonas Gwangwa: My family & music keep me goingLifestyle
SA Fashion Week 2018 bows outLifestyle
Beer lovers can toast Prince Harry & Meghan's wedding with new brewWorld
Justin Bieber 'punched man who grabbed woman by throat'Lifestyle
[GALLERY] South African Fashion WeekLifestyle
R Lee Ermey, 'Full Metal Jacket' sergeant dies at 74Lifestyle
In daytime discos, South Korea's elderly find escape from anxietyWorld
Zola Skweyiya's memorial to be held on WednesdayLocal
DA votes in favour of tabling fresh no confidence motion against De LillePolitics
Maimane clarifies election of Natasha MazzonePolitics
More woes for Supra MahumapeloPolitics
ANCWL to clear the air on mass exodus under Madikizela-Mandela's leadershipLocal
DA caucus discusses another motion of no confidence in De LillePolitics
[OPINION] Abalone poaching: lifting the lid on why, how and whoOpinion
[OPINION] Winnie: A recipient of the order of graceLocal
[OPINION] Damaged Goods: Patriarchy, Power and Disposable WomenOpinion
[OPINION] The language bridgeOpinion
[OPINION] Why hating Facebook won’t stop us from using itOpinion
[OPINION] SA business must tackle its deeply rooted prejudiceOpinion
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
#RWC10: Where were you?
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
The GatheringLocal
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
[FEATURE] A place to call home
Ramaphosa appoints investment envoys to boost SA's economyBusiness
[LISTEN] KPMG aims for cleaner future after 2 partners resignBusiness
DA: National minimum wage won't help unemployed find jobsBusiness
[LISTEN] Things to know before investing on your ownBusiness
AngloGold Ashanti CEO resignsBusiness
SA glass maker Consol to raise $290m in IPOBusiness
Leigh Day files case against Gemfields
Leigh Day says it represents more than 100 Mozambicans who allegedly suffered human rights abuses.
JOHANNESBURG - Law firm Leigh Day has filed a case with London's High Court against Gemfields, the miner that owns jewellery maker Faberge.
It says it represents more than 100 Mozambicans who allegedly suffered human rights abuses.
In response, Gemfields and its subsidiary MRM say they will defend themselves.
Leigh Day says the claimants have alleged they were shot, beaten, subjected to humiliating treatment and sexual abuse along with being unlawfully detained.
Gemfields has described itself as a responsible company when it comes to sourcing stones and says it will vigorously defend itself in court.
The company is owned by Pallinghurst, after it completed its acquisition of the London-based firm in December.
Both Gemfields and Pallinghurst have referred to a statement it issued in February on Gemfields' website when it said Leigh Day had first sought to settle out of court.
They say there was no agreement then and the matter will be defended.
Lawyers say the case is expected to take months to be heard.
