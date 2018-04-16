Leigh Day files case against Gemfields

Leigh Day says it represents more than 100 Mozambicans who allegedly suffered human rights abuses.

JOHANNESBURG - Law firm Leigh Day has filed a case with London's High Court against Gemfields, the miner that owns jewellery maker Faberge.

It says it represents more than 100 Mozambicans who allegedly suffered human rights abuses.

In response, Gemfields and its subsidiary MRM say they will defend themselves.

Leigh Day says the claimants have alleged they were shot, beaten, subjected to humiliating treatment and sexual abuse along with being unlawfully detained.

Gemfields has described itself as a responsible company when it comes to sourcing stones and says it will vigorously defend itself in court.

The company is owned by Pallinghurst, after it completed its acquisition of the London-based firm in December.

Both Gemfields and Pallinghurst have referred to a statement it issued in February on Gemfields' website when it said Leigh Day had first sought to settle out of court.

They say there was no agreement then and the matter will be defended.

Lawyers say the case is expected to take months to be heard.