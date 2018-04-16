Popular Topics
Go

Law enforcement swoop in on Guptas' Saxonwold compound

Three luxury vehicles; a Porche, a Ferarri and a Jeep Cherokee have been attached by the unit at the controversial family’s compound.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit raids the Gupta compound in Saxonwold. Picture: Pelane Pakgadi/EWN.
The Asset Forfeiture Unit raids the Gupta compound in Saxonwold. Picture: Pelane Pakgadi/EWN.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Asset Forfeiture Unit has stepped up efforts to seize property belonging to the Gupta family - this time raiding their compound in Saxonwold, Johannesburg.

Earlier this year, the unit attached a number of assets.

It forms part of the investigation into theft, fraud and money laundering at the state-backed dairy project in the Free State, which was meant to benefit the local community.

Three luxury vehicles; a Porche, a Ferarri and a Jeep Cherokee have been attached by the unit at the controversial family’s compound.

It's also understood that all 43 properties belonging to the family and the multi-million-rand jet which landed at the airport over the weekend are on the list of properties to be seized.

Officials spent some time doing inventory this afternoon while Gupta legal representatives observed.

The media were kept outside the locked gates, as some officials come and go.

