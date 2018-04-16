Lamoer, co-accused could get non-custodial sentences

Sentencing proceedings against Arno Lamoer, Brigadiers Darius van der Ross and Colin Govender, along with CT businessman Saleem Dawjee have started in the Western Cape High Court.

CAPE TOWN - Former Western Cape police commissioner Arno Lamoer and his three co-convicts could be handed non-custodial sentences.

Sentencing proceedings against Lamoer, Brigadiers Darius van der Ross and Colin Govender, along with Cape Town businessman Saleem Dawjee have started in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

They were convicted of corruption in February after entering into plea bargains with the State.

The police officers received gratifications from Dawjee including money, payments for air flight costs, petrol and clothes over a period of time.

On Monday, the defence accused the prosecution of reneging on an agreement to hand former Lamoer and his co-convicts, non-custodial sentences.

This agreement is believed to have been the reason why Lamoer, Van der Ross and Govender along with Dawjee, agreed to plead guilty to corruption charges.

The defence says the State’s heads of argument gives the impression they’re calling for the minimum sentence to be handed down.

But advocate Billy Downer, representing the National Prosecuting Authority, says the defence is misinterpreting the heads of argument.

He says the State will not seek custodial sentences in this case.

The decision on whether a jail sentence will be handed down, however, rests with the court.