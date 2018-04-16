Lamoer, co-accused could get non-custodial sentences
Sentencing proceedings against Arno Lamoer, Brigadiers Darius van der Ross and Colin Govender, along with CT businessman Saleem Dawjee have started in the Western Cape High Court.
CAPE TOWN - Former Western Cape police commissioner Arno Lamoer and his three co-convicts could be handed non-custodial sentences.
Sentencing proceedings against Lamoer, Brigadiers Darius van der Ross and Colin Govender, along with Cape Town businessman Saleem Dawjee have started in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.
They were convicted of corruption in February after entering into plea bargains with the State.
The police officers received gratifications from Dawjee including money, payments for air flight costs, petrol and clothes over a period of time.
On Monday, the defence accused the prosecution of reneging on an agreement to hand former Lamoer and his co-convicts, non-custodial sentences.
This agreement is believed to have been the reason why Lamoer, Van der Ross and Govender along with Dawjee, agreed to plead guilty to corruption charges.
The defence says the State’s heads of argument gives the impression they’re calling for the minimum sentence to be handed down.
But advocate Billy Downer, representing the National Prosecuting Authority, says the defence is misinterpreting the heads of argument.
He says the State will not seek custodial sentences in this case.
The decision on whether a jail sentence will be handed down, however, rests with the court.
Popular in Local
-
How to register your child for Grade 1 and 8 in Gauteng
-
Stompie's mother visits Madikizela-Mandela's home
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
Sydney Mufamadi: Zuma has nothing of value to add to the ANC
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
'My Life': Chris Hani's short autobiography in his own words
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.