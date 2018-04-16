Krugersdorp disability home on brink of shutdown

The West Rand Association for People With Disabilities says it is facing financial difficulties and it can no longer keep residents without paying.

JOHANNESBURG - A 63-year-old pensioner is shattered after hearing that his mentally disabled son will be taken out of a disability home.

Her 37-year-old son was left disabled after he was robbed for his sound equipment in his 20s.

Nita Tesselaar says she was alarmed by the news because she had an arrangement with the association to keep his son there.

Tesselaar says she is a pensioner earning a bare minimum of R1,600 and she cannot afford the monthly R5,000 which is required by the organisation.

However, the West Rand Association for People With Disabilities says due to economic conditions in the country, it is facing financial difficulties and it can no longer keep residents without paying.

The association’s Elisma Claassen says the organisation is running on a deficit and as a result, they are sending some of their residents who still have families home.

Claassen says they mostly rely on donations from people and organisations, but due to the economic climate of the country, donations have decreased to close to none over the years.

Classen says they are currently looking after 300 people and donations can go a long way in making sure the home does not close down.