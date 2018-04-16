Kompany celebrates City title with emotional speech

Manchester City club captain Vincent Kompany celebrated his sides Premier League title win with an emotional speech with friends on Sunday evening.

City beat league rivals Tottenham Hotspurs 3-1 at Wembley and clinched their fifth league title in the club’s history, after Manchester rivals Man United lost 1-0 to West Bromwich Albion.

Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling scored for City before Christian Eriksen pulled one back for Spurs.

Kompany celebrated the title win with friends at a house in London after the victory over Spurs.