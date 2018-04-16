Kompany celebrates City title with emotional speech
JOHANNESBURG - Manchester City club captain Vincent Kompany celebrated his side's Premier League title win with an emotional speech with friends on Sunday evening.
City beat league rivals Tottenham Hotspurs 3-1 at Wembley and clinched their fifth league title in the club’s history, after Manchester rivals Man United lost 1-0 to West Bromwich Albion.
Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling scored for City before Christian Eriksen pulled one back for Spurs.
Kompany celebrated the title win with friends at a house in London after the victory over Spurs.
Future Man City manager, Vincent Kompany 🗣🙌— COPA90 (@COPA90) April 15, 2018
(🎥 @AlexHunt01 ) pic.twitter.com/UzuyRpR8q1
