Ipid probes after attacker allegedly shot, killed by cop
The metro police officer was registering a case at the Mfuleni Police Station when an apparent stranger attacked him.
CAPE TOWN - Police watchdog Ipid has opened a case after a metro police officer shot dead an attacker at the Mfuleni Police Station.
The incident occurred Sunday morning.
The metro police officer was registering a case at the Mfuleni Police Station when an apparent stranger attacked him.
The officer was stabbed, but immediately drew his firearm and shot his attacker.
Ipid's Moses Dlamini said: “This matter is an inquest, where it is alleged that a metro police officer shot and killed a person in a charge office yesterday morning around 11 am.”
It's still unclear why the man stabbed the officer and the deceased's identity remains unknown.
It's believed the attacker was in his mid-20s.
Popular in Local
-
How to register your child for Grade 1 and 8 in Gauteng
-
Stompie's mother visits Madikizela-Mandela's home
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
Sydney Mufamadi: Zuma has nothing of value to add to the ANC
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
'My Life': Chris Hani's short autobiography in his own words
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.