Ipid probes after attacker allegedly shot, killed by cop

The metro police officer was registering a case at the Mfuleni Police Station when an apparent stranger attacked him.

Picture: Freeimages
Picture: Freeimages
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Police watchdog Ipid has opened a case after a metro police officer shot dead an attacker at the Mfuleni Police Station.

The incident occurred Sunday morning.

The metro police officer was registering a case at the Mfuleni Police Station when an apparent stranger attacked him.

The officer was stabbed, but immediately drew his firearm and shot his attacker.

Ipid's Moses Dlamini said: “This matter is an inquest, where it is alleged that a metro police officer shot and killed a person in a charge office yesterday morning around 11 am.”

It's still unclear why the man stabbed the officer and the deceased's identity remains unknown.

It's believed the attacker was in his mid-20s.

