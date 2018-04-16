Hundreds of thousands register on GED website for grade1, 8
The Gauteng Education Department's online portal for the registration of grade one and eight pupils went live this morning.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says it's received over 125,000 applications so far on its online system.
The online portal for the registration of grade one and eight pupils went live this morning.
The department says it’s made a number of improvements this year to ensure the system operates smoothly, including roping in the Home Affairs Department and technology experts.
MEC Panyaza Lesufi said: “We are thrilled that we were able to capture at least 127,000 of the new applications; it’s more than 27,000 than we had last year.”
Applications will close at the end of next month.
To find out what you need to do to register your child click here.
Popular in Local
-
How to register your child for Grade 1 and 8 in Gauteng
-
Stompie's mother visits Madikizela-Mandela's home
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
Sydney Mufamadi: Zuma has nothing of value to add to the ANC
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
'My Life': Chris Hani's short autobiography in his own words
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.