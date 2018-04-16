Hundreds of thousands register on GED website for grade1, 8

The Gauteng Education Department's online portal for the registration of grade one and eight pupils went live this morning.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says it's received over 125,000 applications so far on its online system.

The online portal for the registration of grade one and eight pupils went live this morning.

The department says it’s made a number of improvements this year to ensure the system operates smoothly, including roping in the Home Affairs Department and technology experts.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi said: “We are thrilled that we were able to capture at least 127,000 of the new applications; it’s more than 27,000 than we had last year.”

Applications will close at the end of next month.

