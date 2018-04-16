Gauteng Education Dept promises no glitches for 2019 online applications

The online portal saw problems in 2016, but the process was a lot smoother last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department will go live with its 2019 online application system for grade one and eight pupils on Monday.

The department's Steve Mabona says applications will close at the end of May.

“We have enhanced the system. We’ll be able to have 30 hits per second which means parents won’t have technical glitches.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)