Fraser gives reason for revoking Inspector-General's security clearance

The State Security Agency director-general says he received information that the Inspector-General of Intelligence had unlawfully disclosed classified information to a Member of Parliament.

PRETORIA – State Security Agency Director-General Arthur Fraser says that he revoked Setlhomamaru Dintwe's security clearance in order to protect the integrity of the office Inspector-General for Intelligence.

This is among Fraser’s submissions in response to the application that Dintwe filed with the High Court in Pretoria last week.

The inspector-general has accused the director-general of abusing his powers to frustrate an investigation into his own conduct.

Fraser is the subject of a fraud and corruption investigation for allegedly setting up a rogue intelligence structure when he was director-general of the National Intelligence Agency nearly ten years ago.

He denies the allegations.

Fraser says that he received information that Dintwe had unlawfully disclosed classified information to a Member of Parliament but Fraser declines to say what information and to whom it was disclosed.

He says that in order to protect the integrity of the office of the inspector-general, he ordered the re-vetting of Dintwe's security clearance.

But Fraser says that the inspector-general refused to co-operate with the vetting officers.

Dintwe believes that the re-vetting procedure was a threat in order to force him to stop the investigation of Fraser’s conduct.

The director-general withdrew Dintwe’s security clearance at the end of last month.

The case is set down to be heard later this week.