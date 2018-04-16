First court appearance for dad who threw baby daughter off roof
The drama unfolded during an eviction at an informal settlement last week.
CAPE TOWN - A Port Elizabeth man is expected in the dock on Monday, where he'll face an attempted murder charge after he threw his baby daughter from the roof of his shack.
Democratic Alliance (DA) Police Shadow Minister Zakhele Mbhele says he will attend court proceedings where the 38-year-old father is expected to make his first appearance.
He's been charged with attempted murder.
Mbhele says the matter is of great public interest.
“What this matter highlights is the need for specialised units, like the FCS units, to investigate crimes involving victims who are most vulnerable in this society. They will conduct investigations swiftly and to the highest standards.”
Photographs of the incident show the father dangling the baby by her ankle from the roof of their shack.
He then flung the child over the edge. Fortunately, she was caught by a metro police official and didn't sustain any injuries.
MAN THROWS CHILD FROM ROOF AFTER ATTEMPTS BY POLICE HOSTAGE NEGOTIATORS TO RESOLVE ISSUE FAIL : PE. EC. HE DID SO IN PROTEST OVER ILLEGAL HOUSING, INCL. HIS BEING DEMOLISHED. CHILD WAS CAUGHT BY POLICE & IS UNHARMED. MAN CHARGED FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER. pic.twitter.com/09flzKg8QD— REZA (@crimeairnetwork) April 12, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
