First court appearance for dad who threw baby daughter off roof

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

First court appearance for dad who threw baby daughter off roof

The drama unfolded during an eviction at an informal settlement last week.

A police officer restrains a Port Elizabeth father after he threw his baby daughter from a roof. Picture: @crimeairnetwork/Twitter
A police officer restrains a Port Elizabeth father after he threw his baby daughter from a roof. Picture: @crimeairnetwork/Twitter
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - A Port Elizabeth man is expected in the dock on Monday, where he'll face an attempted murder charge after he threw his baby daughter from the roof of his shack.

The drama unfolded during an eviction at an informal settlement last week.

Democratic Alliance (DA) Police Shadow Minister Zakhele Mbhele says he will attend court proceedings where the 38-year-old father is expected to make his first appearance.

He's been charged with attempted murder.

Mbhele says the matter is of great public interest.

“What this matter highlights is the need for specialised units, like the FCS units, to investigate crimes involving victims who are most vulnerable in this society. They will conduct investigations swiftly and to the highest standards.”

Photographs of the incident show the father dangling the baby by her ankle from the roof of their shack.

He then flung the child over the edge. Fortunately, she was caught by a metro police official and didn't sustain any injuries.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA