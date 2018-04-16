Firefighters struggle to contain Newlands Forest fire

EWN has received reports of dense smoke across the South Peninsula.

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters are struggling to access a large vegetation fire on the mountain slopes above Newlands Forest.

Fire and rescue services' Theo Layne said: “We have 20 firefighters on the scene assisted by Table Mountain rangers, most of the fire is inaccessible and we will be on scene for some time.”