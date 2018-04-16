Don’t wait until last day of registrations, Lesufi warns Gauteng parents

The online registration system went live on Monday morning. Close to 35,000 applications had already been received by 9am.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng parents trying to register their children for grades one and eight for the 2019 academic year say the process is much faster with fewer glitches than previous years.

The system went live on Monday morning. Close to 35,000 applications had already been received by 9am.

This year the department has roped in experts to help make the process easier for parents.

Lesufi says they are pleased with the speed of registrations on Monday morning.

“Don’t wait for 28 May when it’s the last day of registrations. By the end of this afternoon, our top 50 schools will be removed because they’ll be full by then.”

View the admissions user guide for parents here.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)