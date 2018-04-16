Dept to push for CT International Airport to be renamed after struggle icon
The Transport Ministry says it will make sure that the renaming of Cape Town International Airport after a South African anti-apartheid icon happens in the near future.
JOHANNESBURG - The Transport Ministry says it will make sure that the renaming of Cape Town International Airport after a South African anti-apartheid icon happens in the near future.
The ministry has confirmed that Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s name is among those that will be considered.
The renaming of the airport has received a lot of public attention, since Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema called for the international port of entry to be named after Madikizela-Mandela during her funeral on Saturday.
WATCH: Mama Winnie's final journey home
Other possible names include Nelson Mandela, Robert Sobukwe and Albertina Sisulu.
The department's Ishmael Mnisi explains: “The Department of Transport has received proposals for the renaming of Cape Town International Airport. Government will work tirelessly to speed up the process so that it’s hopefully concluded within the next few months.”
The African National Congress (ANC) is yet to respond to Malema's challenge about renaming the airport.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
How to register your child for Grade 1 and 8 in Gauteng
-
Stompie's mother visits Madikizela-Mandela's home
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
'My Life': Chris Hani's short autobiography in his own words
-
GDE suspends online registrations for 2017
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.