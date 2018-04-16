DA welcomes SIU probe into Madikizela-Mandela museum funding
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was confined for about eight years to Brandfort during apartheid.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Free State has welcomed moves by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate the alleged misappropriation of R3 million allocated to convert Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s Brandfort home into a museum.
Madikizela-Mandela was confined for about nine years to Brandfort during apartheid. In 2011, the Arts and Culture Department decided to create a museum at the house.
DA Free State spokesperson Nomawethu Sbukwana says that the responsible parties must be held to account.
“The DA will continue to hold them to account in honour of the late Mama Winnie and the people of Brandfort.”
The department says that the project remained idle because of wasteful spending by the Independent Development Trust, which had been tasked with allocating funds for the museum.
In a report by the department, it was found that the trust paid R600,000 to two contractors who have yet to do any work on the museum.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
How to register your child for Grade 1 and 8 in Gauteng
-
Stompie's mother visits Madikizela-Mandela's home
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
'My Life': Chris Hani's short autobiography in his own words
-
GDE suspends online registrations for 2017
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.