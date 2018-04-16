DA welcomes SIU probe into Madikizela-Mandela museum funding

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was confined for about eight years to Brandfort during apartheid.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Free State has welcomed moves by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate the alleged misappropriation of R3 million allocated to convert Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s Brandfort home into a museum.

Madikizela-Mandela was confined for about nine years to Brandfort during apartheid. In 2011, the Arts and Culture Department decided to create a museum at the house.

DA Free State spokesperson Nomawethu Sbukwana says that the responsible parties must be held to account.

“The DA will continue to hold them to account in honour of the late Mama Winnie and the people of Brandfort.”

The department says that the project remained idle because of wasteful spending by the Independent Development Trust, which had been tasked with allocating funds for the museum.

In a report by the department, it was found that the trust paid R600,000 to two contractors who have yet to do any work on the museum.

