DA votes in favour of tabling fresh no confidence motion against De Lille

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town's Democratic Alliance (DA) caucus has voted in favour of tabling a fresh motion of no confidence in Mayor Patricia De Lille.

The decision was taken at a caucus meeting on Monday afternoon.

The party was left embarrassed two months ago when an attempt to remove her through a motion of no confidence failed by the narrowest of margins.

Mayor De Lille is facing two disciplinary hearings on maladministration claims.

But the DA's city caucus appears to want to speed up her removal.

Deputy caucus leader JP Smith has confirmed to Eyewitness News that two-thirds of the caucus voted in favour of tabling another motion of no confidence in De Lille.

He says since the last motion failed, the DA has suffered further reputational damage through De Lille's attacks on the party.

The caucus will first have to get permission from the Federal Executive before it can table a new motion of no confidence before council.

This time, however, the caucus will have the option of a new recall clause in its amended Constitution to force De Lille to step down, if it's allowed to table a motion and it's successful.