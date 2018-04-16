DA says Mahumapelo violated Public Finance Management Act
DA says allegations Mahumapelo's son was irregularly awarded a Denel bursary to the value of R1.1 million.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says allegations that Supra Mahumapelo's son was irregularly awarded a Denel bursary to the value of R1.1 million spell a clear violation of the Public Finance Management Act.
The DA's Natasha Mazzone says they will lay charges of fraud and corruption against the North West premier and Denel CEO Zwelakhe Ntshepe after reports that processes were flouted to get Mahumapelo's son into a prestigious aviation school in Port Alfred.
“These allegations show a clear violation of the Public Finance Management Act and the DA will lodge charges in terms of this act.”
Meanwhile, Mahumapelo's fate as North West premier hangs in the balance ahead of a motion of no confidence debate in Mafikeng on Tuesday.
His party, the ANC, says it is confident the EFF-sponsored motion will fail despite reports that some ANC members of the provincial legislature support calls for Mahumapelo's head.
