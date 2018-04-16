DA reaffirms its position against amending Constitution for land reform

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has reiterated its position against amending the Constitution to facilitate land expropriation without compensation.

He says the party's recent federal congress has resolved that Section 25 of the Constitution should be protected.

The public has been invited to make submissions to Parliament's constitutional review committee on whether the Constitution should be amended.

Maimane said: “The Constitution is not a hindrance to this process. Kgalema Motlanthe highlights that it’s above corruption, incompetence and a lack of funding that slows down this process.”

Maimane added land reform and land tenure policies should also attract investment and create jobs.

“We need to commit to the pursuit of justice and redress land reform not by making the state proxy for land ownership, but it should ensure that those entitled to land receive it in the form of direct ownership with adequate support.”

The constitutional review committee must report back to Parliament by 30 August.