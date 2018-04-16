DA: National minimum wage won't help unemployed find jobs
The opposition party says a blanket minimum wage will lead to massive job losses and will not help the unemployed to find jobs.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says while it’s not opposed to a national minimum wage, it should be sectorally determined.
It says that a blanket minimum wage will lead to massive job losses and will not help the unemployed to find jobs.
The DA is proposing that government introduces a job seekers exemption certificate for those who have been unemployed for at least a year, to allow the unemployed to agree to a wage they find acceptable for a limited period of time.
Parliament’s labour committee is due to discuss public submissions on the national minimum wage this week.
Briefing about resolutions taken at its recent Federal Congress at Parliament on Moday, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said that the party believes job losses will be far greater than the 700,000 estimated by Treasury.
#DACongress While the national minimum wage will raise the pay of around a third of the current work force, many people will lose their jobs. LD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 16, 2018
#DACongress A blanket minimum wage is unfeasible. The intervention is not market related and will lead to job losses. LD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 16, 2018
#DACongress Proposing a job seeker's exemption certificate....to allow a job seeker who has been unemployed for at least a year, to accept a wage they find acceptable. LD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 16, 2018
#DACongress Maimane: As a broad principle we accept the need for a minimum wage, but it must be sectorally determined. Opposed to a universal wage. Will exacerbate unemployment. LD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 16, 2018
#DACongress Interns and students should be exempt from being paid a national minimum wage. LD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 16, 2018
Popular in Business
-
Madiba’s private secretary Zelda la Grange opens up about money (hers and his)
-
FlySafair named the best airline in Africa
-
Quite a bit of coin: World's richest people in 2018
-
What it takes to earn R175k a month
-
CT's Ratanga Junction to be shut down, land redeveloped
-
National minimum wage bill published for public comment
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.