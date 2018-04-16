DA: National minimum wage won't help unemployed find jobs

The opposition party says a blanket minimum wage will lead to massive job losses and will not help the unemployed to find jobs.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says while it’s not opposed to a national minimum wage, it should be sectorally determined.

It says that a blanket minimum wage will lead to massive job losses and will not help the unemployed to find jobs.

The DA is proposing that government introduces a job seekers exemption certificate for those who have been unemployed for at least a year, to allow the unemployed to agree to a wage they find acceptable for a limited period of time.

Parliament’s labour committee is due to discuss public submissions on the national minimum wage this week.

Briefing about resolutions taken at its recent Federal Congress at Parliament on Moday, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said that the party believes job losses will be far greater than the 700,000 estimated by Treasury.

#DACongress While the national minimum wage will raise the pay of around a third of the current work force, many people will lose their jobs. LD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 16, 2018

#DACongress A blanket minimum wage is unfeasible. The intervention is not market related and will lead to job losses. LD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 16, 2018

#DACongress Proposing a job seeker's exemption certificate....to allow a job seeker who has been unemployed for at least a year, to accept a wage they find acceptable. LD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 16, 2018

#DACongress Maimane: As a broad principle we accept the need for a minimum wage, but it must be sectorally determined. Opposed to a universal wage. Will exacerbate unemployment. LD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 16, 2018