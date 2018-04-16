Popular Topics
DA: National minimum wage won't help unemployed find jobs

The opposition party says a blanket minimum wage will lead to massive job losses and will not help the unemployed to find jobs.

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says while it’s not opposed to a national minimum wage, it should be sectorally determined.

It says that a blanket minimum wage will lead to massive job losses and will not help the unemployed to find jobs.

The DA is proposing that government introduces a job seekers exemption certificate for those who have been unemployed for at least a year, to allow the unemployed to agree to a wage they find acceptable for a limited period of time.

Parliament’s labour committee is due to discuss public submissions on the national minimum wage this week.

Briefing about resolutions taken at its recent Federal Congress at Parliament on Moday, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said that the party believes job losses will be far greater than the 700,000 estimated by Treasury.

