DA clarifies matters surrounding Mazzone’s position
The Sunday Times said yesterday that DA member of the Gauteng legislature Khume Ramulifho is accusing the council of appointing Mazzone to the recently created position.
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s federal council has moved to clarify that its second deputy federal chairperson Natasha Mazzone was elected and not appointed as reportedly stated by a senior member.
The DA says that after last week's congress, which saw Thomas Walters win the position of deputy chairperson, it decided to amend its constitution and create the position of second deputy.
It’s understood the party then made the decision that Mazzone would take the position as she had been the runner-up to Walters.
The DA's Mabine Seabe says: “But in order to seek clarity on this matter given that the amendment was adopted when voting was closed, the matter was referred to the FLC and as such, the FLC of the Democratic Alliance felt that the position of deputy chairperson should be filled by the federal congress, which is the party's highest decision making body.”
