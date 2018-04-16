DA caucus discusses another motion of no confidence in De Lille
Mayor Patricia De Lille survived a motion brought by her own party by a single vote in February.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town's Democratic Alliance (DA) caucus is on Monday discussing another motion of no confidence in Mayor Patricia De Lille.
The mayor survived a motion brought by her own party by a single vote in February.
The DA has said that its new recall clause passed at its Federal Congress earlier this month, cannot be used retroactively to remove her from office.
But speaking on congress resolutions at Parliament on Monday, DA leader Mmusi Maimane did not rule out the clause being used against her in future.
Buoyed by the DA's new recall clause, Eyewitness News understands the city's DA caucus is again considering bringing a motion of no confidence in De Lille.
Until its Federal Congress earlier this month, the DA had no means to remove one of its office bearers who refuses to step down at the party's request.
Maimane says its new recall clause is intended to empower caucuses at both provincial and local level.
But he would not be drawn on it possibly being used against De Lille in future.
“I would want to allow the autonomy to occur because I will act eventually in the position of referee rather than in fact juror on this matter.”
Should the caucus on Monday agree on a motion of no confidence, it would first have to get permission from the DA's Federal Executive before tabling such a motion before council.
