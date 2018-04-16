CT water consumption increases

NICD: 4 more listeriosis deaths confirmed
Local
The City of Cape Town says consumption has spiked from 516 million litres last week to 542 million litres this week.
CAPE TOWN - Capetonians seem to be throwing caution to the wind as the city's collective water consumption increases.
The City of Cape Town says consumption has spiked from 516 million litres last week to 542 million litres this week.
The 5% spike has worried officials, who are urging residents to continue saving water, especially since dam levels have dropped by 0.5% to 20.9%.
Deputy mayor Ian Neilson said: “We have made great progress so far but we’re not yet out of the woods and we must continue to keep out usage as low as possible.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.