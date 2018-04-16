CT water consumption increases

The City of Cape Town says consumption has spiked from 516 million litres last week to 542 million litres this week.

CAPE TOWN - Capetonians seem to be throwing caution to the wind as the city's collective water consumption increases.

The 5% spike has worried officials, who are urging residents to continue saving water, especially since dam levels have dropped by 0.5% to 20.9%.

Deputy mayor Ian Neilson said: “We have made great progress so far but we’re not yet out of the woods and we must continue to keep out usage as low as possible.”