CT water consumption increases

The City of Cape Town says consumption has spiked from 516 million litres last week to 542 million litres this week.

Cape Town residents collect 25 litres of water at the Newlands springs in Cape Town. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
Cape Town residents collect 25 litres of water at the Newlands springs in Cape Town. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
31 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Capetonians seem to be throwing caution to the wind as the city's collective water consumption increases.

The City of Cape Town says consumption has spiked from 516 million litres last week to 542 million litres this week.

The 5% spike has worried officials, who are urging residents to continue saving water, especially since dam levels have dropped by 0.5% to 20.9%.

Deputy mayor Ian Neilson said: “We have made great progress so far but we’re not yet out of the woods and we must continue to keep out usage as low as possible.”

