China's Xi says rising protectionism adds risks & uncertainty in world economy

BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping said rising protectionism adds risks and uncertainty in the world’s economy, state media reported on Monday.

Xi’s comments were made to Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), media said.

Xi also said it was necessary for both sides to strengthen cooperation and work together in pursuit of new driving forces for global economic growth and find out practical and feasible proposals to address global challenges.