'Black Panther' makes history as first movie to gross R100m in SA

Black Panther opened at South African cinemas on 16 February 2018.

JOHANNESBURG - Not only is Black Panther smashing box office records in the US, it's also made history here in South Africa after grossing R100 million since its release.

Black Panther opened at South African cinemas on 16th February 2018. Four its main cast members, John Kani, Lupita Nyong'o, Connie Chiume and Danai Gurira attended the red carpet event at Monte Casino.

In its ninth weekend of release (13 - 15 April 2018), BlackPanther crossed R100 million at the local box office with takings of nearly R101.2 million to date, becoming the first film to achieve this record locally.

In its fifth weekend of release (16 - 18 March 2018), Black Panther became the all-time top-grossing film in South Africa

The Marvel Studios film hit $1 billion globally a month ago.