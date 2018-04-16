AngloGold Ashanti CEO resigns

Venkatakrishnan will, however, remain in his position until the end of September.

JOHANNESBURG – AngloGold Ashanti CEO Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan has resigned after 18 years at the helm of the company to become the chief executive of Vedanta Resources.

He’s been hailed for creating a culture of accountability at the mining firm.

Vedanta Resources is a natural resources firm with interests in zinc, lead, silver copper and iron ore.