ANCWL to clear the air on mass exodus under Madikizela-Mandela's leadership

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) wants to set the record straight on the mass exodus of its National Executive Members during the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's presidency.

"The ANCWL leadership set to have resigned during the late Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s tenure as President of the ANCWL will today hold an urgent press briefing to set the record straight and provide clarity on

certain public utterances and aspersions they deem to be inaccurate and misleading."

This comes after Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) leader Julius Malema mentioned at Madikizela-Mandela's funeral on Saturday that some in the ANCWL were among those who "sold out" and turned their backs on her when she was still president, sighting not wanting to be led "by a criminal" as their motivation.

An old newspaper clipping describing the tension between an alleged faction backing Madikizela-Mandela and other behind the late Adelaide Tambo, listed 11 women who sided with Tambo.

Among those women were current ANCWL president Bathabile Dlamini, Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete, former African Union Chair Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Small Business Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu.