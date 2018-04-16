Amcu: Don't use Marikana victims to score political points

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

Amcu: Don't use Marikana victims to score political points

Union president Joseph Mathunjwa says the families of the victims have feelings and should not be used by politicians.

A screengrab of Amcu President Joseph Mathunjwa. Picture: Twitter/@_AMCU.
A screengrab of Amcu President Joseph Mathunjwa. Picture: Twitter/@_AMCU.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Mining union Amcu says President Cyril Ramaphosa and EFF leader Julius Malema must not use the widows of Marikana to mend their relationship.

In his eulogy at the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral on Saturday, the president said he promised the struggle icon the two of them would visit the women who lost their husbands in the massacre.

Thirty-four miners died in August 2012 when police officers opened fire with live rounds.

At the time, Ramaphosa was a shareholder in Lonmin mine. He sent an e-mail to police bosses calling for concomitant action against the miners.

Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa says the families of the victims have feelings and should not be used by politicians to score political points.

“The immediate thing the president can do, maybe quietly, is to go and compensate all those widows. He can drop all the cases of the arrested and injured people. Then he can come with the issue of an apology.”

The president has apologised for using inappropriate language in the e-mails.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA