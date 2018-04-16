Amcu: Don't use Marikana victims to score political points
Union president Joseph Mathunjwa says the families of the victims have feelings and should not be used by politicians.
JOHANNESBURG - Mining union Amcu says President Cyril Ramaphosa and EFF leader Julius Malema must not use the widows of Marikana to mend their relationship.
In his eulogy at the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral on Saturday, the president said he promised the struggle icon the two of them would visit the women who lost their husbands in the massacre.
Thirty-four miners died in August 2012 when police officers opened fire with live rounds.
At the time, Ramaphosa was a shareholder in Lonmin mine. He sent an e-mail to police bosses calling for concomitant action against the miners.
“The immediate thing the president can do, maybe quietly, is to go and compensate all those widows. He can drop all the cases of the arrested and injured people. Then he can come with the issue of an apology.”
The president has apologised for using inappropriate language in the e-mails.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
